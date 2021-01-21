LG launches new monitor in India; check price, other details

To help customise workstations for improved posture and productivity, LG has launched its Ultrafine Display Ergo 4K Monitor - 32UN880 which can tilt at an angle of -25~25-degree, swivel at -280~280-degree angle, extend/react at 180mm, and supports height at 130mm, for improved posture and productivity. It also comes with an ergonomic stand with C-Clamp for full movement of the display for a comfortable, more flexible desktop setup for long working hours.

The 31.5-inch IPS monitor has a 3840 x 2160 p resolution, which the company claims offers realistic and enhanced colour, contrast and clarity at wide angles for lifelike vision. The new Ergo monitor supports HDR10 and DCI P3 95% for colour accuracy. It has a 178-degree viewing angle and a 60Hz refresh rate. With an anti-glare surface treatment, the monitor features game mode and energy-saving mode. Connectivity options onboard include two HDMI ports, one display port, headphone out, USB Type-C, USB down-stream, amongst others. Ergo's USB-C One Cable solution provides fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single cable, for a clutter-free working experience and environment.

"Despite the widespread economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the lockdown has significantly increased the amount of time people spend at their desks, which has created massive health issues and affected the productivity of employees. We at LG are extremely delighted to announce our new and innovative launch of monitors specially designed to help users experience maximum productivity and efficiency during times like these," says Hak Hyun Kim, Director - Home Entertainment, LG Electronics.

"We are certain that Ergo will prove to be a welcome innovation for anyone who spends significant time at their desk through its technologically and ergonomically advanced design and start-of-the-art features that help to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability and ton range of movement, enabling each user to create a perfectly customized workstation," he adds.

The LG 32UN880 UltraFine Display Ergo 4K HDR10 Monitor is priced at Rs 59,999. The monitor was also an Innovation Awards Honoree in the Computer Peripherals & Accessories category at CES 2020 Awards.

Also read: Republic Day: Traffic police issues advisory; check road diversions in Delhi, Noida

Also read: COVID-19 positive children more likely to transfer infection than adults: Lancet