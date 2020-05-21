Motorola G8 Power Lite with 5000mAh battery launched; check price, specifications

Motorola has launched its new budget smartphone Moto G8 Power Lite with 5,000 mAh battery and triple rear cameras for Rs 8,999 in India. The new G8 Power Lite smartphone, which would come in only a single storage variant of 64GB, will be available for sale on Flipkart from May 29. The Moto G8 Power Lite competes with the likes of Realme Narzo 10A and Xiaomi Redmi 8.

The new Motorola G8 Power Lite will be available in two different colours options - Royal Blue and Arctic Blue. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a pixel density of 269 PPI and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The new smartphone also features a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The device has 4GB of RAM and runs on Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. The Motorola G8 Power Lite's storage, which comes with a single onboard option of 64GB, can be further expanded up to 256GB through a microSD card.

In terms of camera, the smartphone features a triple-camera set-up with a combination of 16MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor of with f/2.4 aperture. The new Moto G8 Power Lite also features an 8MP camera selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture on the front.

However, the smartphone's biggest offering is its large battery capacity - 5,000 mAh - which the company claims can provide up to 35 days of standby time.

Moto G8 Power Lite's other features include dual 4G VoLTE network, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, FM Radio, 3.5mm headphone jack, Fingerprint scanner, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB port and splash resistance.

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown 4.0: Want to get alcohol home delivered? Swiggy might have an answer

Also Read: BMW launches imported luxury motorcycles F 900 R and F 900 XR at Rs 9.9-11.5 lakh