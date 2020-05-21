BMW launches imported luxury motorcycles F 900 R and F 900 XR at Rs 9.9-11.5 lakh

German luxury motorcycle maker BMW Motorrad on Thursday launched the F 900 R roadster and F 900 XR sports tourer bikes in India priced at Rs 9.9-11.5 lakh. The two bikes are being imported from the company's factories in Germany. The two bikes are powered by a water-cooled 4-stroke in-line 2-cylinder 895 cc engine with four valves per cylinder, two overhead camshafts and dry-sump lubrication. It has an output of 105 hp at 8,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The motorcycles can sprint from 0-100 km/hr in just 3.6 seconds and achieve a top speed of over 200 km/hr.

"BMW Motorrad has brought the world's finest premium motorcycles to India and created a distinct place for itself among motorcycling enthusiasts. With the introduction of the dynamic duo - the all-new BMW F 900 R and the all-new BMW F 900 XR - BMW Motorrad is set to redefine and captivate the popular mid-range segment in India at a truly attractive value proposition," said Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India. "The dynamic roadster BMW F 900 R is a precise and intuitive bike offering purist riding fun at all times. The adventure sports tourer BMW F 900 XR's unique performance combined with powerful design interprets long-distance riding in a distinctive and future-oriented style of a genuine XR. The sporty riding fun, straightforward handling and a unique range of equipment options on both these bikes will be a value-added package for the ultimate thrill-seekers."

Both bikes offer 'Rain' and 'Road' riding modes as standard. In 'Rain' mode, throttle response is gentler and the control characteristics of ABS and traction control allow optimal grip on wet and slippery road surface. In 'Road' mode, the engine offers optimum throttle response, while ABS and traction control are set to achieve ideal performance.

The bikes also feature a best-in-class large 6.5-inch colour TFT screen with BMW Motorrad connectivity as standard, wherein riders can connect their smartphone and helmet equipped with BMW Motorrad Communication System with the bike to make phone calls, listen to music and navigate during their travel. In addition, the BMW Motorrad Connected App offers handy arrow-based navigation suitable for day-to-day use directly via the TFT screen. The multi-controller on the left-hand handlebar panel enables quick, safe and convenient screen operation. Safety features include anti-lock braking system (ABS), automatic stability control (ASC), anti-hopping clutch and cast aluminium wheels.

The F 900 XR Pro variant offers additional features such as the cruise control, gear shift assist pro and dynamic ESA (Electronic Suspension Adjustment) which allows riders to switch between suspension settings while riding.

