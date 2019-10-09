Motorola One Macro with triple camera setup to launch today: Here's all we know

Motorola is on a roll in 2019 with its One series and is all set to launch the camera-centric Motorola One Macro in India today. As the name suggests, the One Macro will be offering a triple camera setup with one macro camera at the back. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart as the e-tailer has been teasing the phone, however, there is no word on its offline availability. Tne One Macro could be priced around Rs 10,000 in India, putting it between the One Action and Moto E6s.

Motorola One Macro will first be made available in India. As for the specifications, the phone will come with an octa-core processor, 4,000mAh battery, and a 6.2-inch screen. According to the listing on Flipkart, Motorola One Macro will come with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, a microSD card slot, and Android 9 Pie on the smartphone.

For optics, Motorola One Macro will come with a triple rear camera setup with a 13-MP primary shooter and two 2-MP cameras. One of these 2MP cameras will click macro images. On the front, there will be an 8-MP selfie camera as well.

For connectivity, Motorola One Macro is expected to feature dual-SIM slots, USB Type-C port, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

