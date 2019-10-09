Redmi 8 with dual cameras to launch today at 11am; check out specs, price in India

Xiaomi is all set to launch the successor to the Redmi 7, Redmi 8 in India today at 11:00am. The Redmi 8 is expected to come with dual rear cameras and will also feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The new budget devices from Redmi will also feature a waterdrop notch on the front and was recently spotted on the Google Play console, revealing some of its key specifications.

Redmi 8 livestream and specifications

The Redmi event will be live streamed on YouTube from 11:00am IST. As for the specifications of the Redmi 8, the phone will be powered by the eight ARM Cortex-A53 cores with Snapdragon 439 SoC paired alongside Adreno 505 GPU. The Redmi phone will come in three memory configurations - 2GB + 16GB, 3GB + 32GB, and 4GB + 64GB. The phone's 6.21-inch display will be HD+ (720x1520 pixel) with 320ppi density. Software-wise, the Redmi 8 will most likely run on Android 9 Pie with Xiaomi's custom MIUI 10 skin.

Redmi 8 design

Redmi 8 is expected to come with a dot notch display. The back of the Redmi 8 will come with polycarbonate glass and a fingerprint scanner. The entry-level phone is tipped to come in four different colour options - Ash, Blue, Green, and Red. Redmi 8 is tipped to measure 156.3x75.4x9.4mm and will weigh 190 grams.

Redmi 8 camera

For optics, Redmi 8 will have a 12-MP primary snapper and an 8-MP selfie camera.

Redmi 8 price in India

Just like Redmi 7, the upcoming Redmi 8 could be priced in the range of Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000.

