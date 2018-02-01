New Nokia 3310 now comes with 4G, Android-like operating system, better memory

HMD Global has launched an updated version of the Nokia 3310 that was launched in India in May last year. This new device will be called Nokia 3310 4G. As the name suggests, this phone will be able to function on 4G bandwidth which is a major update when compared to the previous version.



HMD Global's Nokia 3310 when launched at the MWC 2017 was a definite crowd puller. Not because of its technological prowess but because of its legendary status in the industry. The device, however, found itself being dwarfed by slabs of glass and metal that rule the smartphone industry.

Now, Nokia has introduced an update to the Nokia 3310 which doesn't take away the trademark candybar form but introduced 4G connectivity and a more modern looking operating system. The latest update can make this phone as practical as it is charming.

Apart from the fundamental change in connectivity, the device will come with mild updates to its operating system and storage. The device has only been launched in China for now and is expected to be unveiled to the rest of the world during the Mobile World Congress 2018. The pricing of the device will also be unveiled during the mega event.

The Nokia 3310 comes in two new colours: Fresh Blue and Deep Black. The upgraded phone also sports a new operating system called YunOS, which is developed by Alibaba. This operating system resembles Android and is expected to be a stark departure from the Series 30 operating system found on the 2G version of the phone.

According to Nokia Power User, the device will have VoLTE support which has grown to be an essential in phones sold in India. The device gets a bump in storage. It will now amount to 512MB of internal storage.However, the device gets a MicroSD card slot which can accommodate a memory card of up to 64GB.

The device features a 1200mAH battery, which the company claims will give a standby time of 12days on 4G. With 2G, the device's battery standby time will increase to 15 days. The rear facing camera gets an LED flash.

The Nokia 3310 4G also comes with basic connectivity options like Bluetooth 4.0., Micro USB port, WLAN 802.11 b/g/n and even FM radio. The device keeps the 3.5mm headphone jack and features an Mp3 player as well.