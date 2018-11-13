OnePlus may launch 3 phones next year; fans will have to wait for 5G

Is the tech community ready for 5G smartphones? The answer is a big yes, according to OnePlus. In fact, the Chinese smartphone maker has already begun working on it. But, fans would be disappointed to know that OnePlus 7 might not be a 5G smartphone.

Earlier, there were speculations that the OnepPlus 7 would be the company's first 5G enabled phone. At the OnePlus 6T event in New York, CEO Pete Lau had confirmed that the OnePlus 5G-capable smartphone will debut in the first half of next year. "I can give an overview and say that in the first half of the year [2019] we will have a 5G product," he added. "With our closest of partnerships with Qualcomm we will work to try to bring 5G technology available as soon as possible to our community and users."

However, OnePlus' spokesperson has now denied any such development, reports CNET. The spokesperson also added that its 5G phones would be a part of an altogether new line-up.

Prices of phones are rising each day and OnePlus, known for its flagship specs and affordable price, cannot afford to alienate its fanbase. The introduction of 5G phone as a part of regular OnePlus series can significantly raise the cost, and push price sensitive customers towards other Chinese phone makers. Therefore, it makes sense for OnePlus to have two separate lines of smartphones, viz. with 5G and without.

It has to be noted that OnePlus hasn't officially confirmed anything regarding 5G or what it would be called. Earlier last month, the company had unveiled Oneplus 6T which was not much of a departure from its earlier version, OnePlus 6, barring the on-screen fingerprint scanner and removal of the headphone jack. The new 5G line-up with top-notch specs could be an attempt to placate the vocal OnePlus fan base.

So, what does it all mean for the buyers? Going by the speculation, OnePlus could launch three phones in 2019 and not the usual two, like it normally does.

