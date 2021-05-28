OnePlus Nord CE 5G to launch in India on June 10; check out details

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has officially confirmed that the firm will launch the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone in India on June 10. The smartphone will be launched alongside the OnePlus TV U1S in the country. Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has been preparing for the launch of new products at the firm's upcoming Summer Launch event.

The OnePlus CEO has also revealed some details about the soon-to-be-launched smartphone, according to TechRadar.OnePlus Nord CE 5G is being viewed as the successor to the OnePlus Nord which was launched in India last year. OnePlus Nord was the firm's affordable mid-range device.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price Details

While the firm is yet to reveal the exact price details of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Lau has stated that the firm will be more affordable than the original Nord as the price is one of the most important aspects for phones in India, especially budget devices.

Since the original price of the OnePlus Nord was Rs 24,999, OnePlus Nord CE 5G's price could be in the range of Rs 20,000- 25,000. The price of the phone will be confirmed as more details about OnePlus Nord CE 5G are revealed in the lead up to the launch.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications

Lau has revealed that the "CE" in OnePlus Nord CE 5G stands for "Core Edition" meaning that it will be revamped version of the Original Nord. "We have distilled the original Nord down to its core elements, and added a few extra features to create a great everyday phone at an even more affordable price," Lau told TechRadar. '5G' being in the name of the smartphone confirmed that it will be 5G compatible, unlike the original OnePlus Nord.

The OnePlus CEO further explained, "Making the signature OnePlus experience more accessible is a balancing act". "But there are certain classic flagship features which we have brought onto the OnePlus Nord series this year to ensure we are delivering that fast and smooth experience with the Nord series," he added.

Lau did not reveal much about the specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, however, he did say that OnePlus Nord CE 5G will deliver a fast and smooth experience with powerful core features all backed by the "OnePlus quality users know and love".

The original OnePlus Nord featured a 6.44-inch display. It was powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset. OnePlus Nord came with memory options up to 12BG RAM and 256 GB internal space. The phone boasted a 4,115mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

