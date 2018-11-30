OnePlus to announce special edition McLaren 6T

Oneplus will announce the special edition version of its critically acclaimed OnePlus 6T phone on December 11. The Chinese phone maker has already announced its partnership with McLaren Racing Limited, a British Formula one racing team, to spell out the speed that OnePlus' brand and OnePlus 6T signifies. OnePlus had earlier partnered with entertainment centric brands like Disney and Marvel to launch Star Wars edition OnePlus 5T and the Avengers edition OnePlus 6 respectively.

The all new McLaren edition of the OnePlus 6T will be more than just a high-end variant of the already popular 6T. The phone is expected to come with a massive 10 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

According to the teaser webpage setup for the launch, the special edition OnePlus 6T will be launched in London on 11 December followed by a launch in Mumbai on 12 December. Although no other details have been made public on the OnePlus' microsite which greets you with a slogan "Salute To Speed", the McLaren 6T phone can be truly expected to have all the speed and responsiveness that a Formula One car provides. Other than that, McLaren's signature colour is McLaren Orange, so there is a high chance of that making an appearance on OnePlus' special edition 6T.

There haven't been any rumours design-wise so it is safe to expect that there will not be any new changes in that department. It could be a 5G phone but we can't bet on that for now.

