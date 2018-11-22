OnePlus 6T starts receiving Oxygen OS 9.0.6 update, optimises screen unlock

OnePlus 6T has received another quick and incremental bug fix update, its second in less than a month after it was released. Earlier this month too, OnePlus had pushed out an update (Oxygen OS 9.0.5) to fix gestures and some issues with screen unlock. The Oxygen OS 9.0.6 is another minor update that optimises the performance of the phone.

As per the changelog published on the OnePlus forum, the update improves overall system performance by optimising the unlocking experience, minimizing the standby power consumption and bringing 'other' general bug fixes. OnePlus' phones were known for having the quickest fingerprint scanners before it opted for an in-display fingerprint sensor. The update could bring further improvements to the screen unlock. The changelog also mentions fixes with adding APN on Verizon network. OnePlus also fixed an issue that saw no third-party app notifications from the Play Store. The update also optimised image procession capabilities of OnePlus 6T.

Changelog also mentions that the update will be available for the global variant of OnePlus 6T but not for the T-Mobile variant.

The Oxygen OS 9.0.6 will be rolled out in stages. Initially, only a limited number of OnePlus 6T users will receive the update. The broader roll-out will take another few days after the company weeds out critical bugs, if any.

OnePlus 6T was launched in India in October and starts at Rs 37,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. The one with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage costs Rs 41,999 and the top-end variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage costs Rs 45,999. Recently, OnePlus also launched a Thunder Purple colour variant of the OnePlus 6T. It is available only in an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and is priced at Rs 41,999.

Just like all the 'T' variants of OnePlus phones, OnePlus 6T is also an incremental update over the OnePlus 6. The nearly 90 per cent screen to body ratio and in-display fingerprint scanners were its USP.

