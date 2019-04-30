Oppo A1K with 4000 mAh battery, 6.1-inch display launched in India; check out specifications, price

Oppo unveiled a new budget Oppo A1K smartphone in India priced at Rs 8,490. The entry-level smartphone was initially unveiled in Russia and is the second Oppo phone to launch in India this month after Oppo A5s. Oppo's new A1K comes with a metallic finish on the back and has a water-drop display notch on the front. The phone comes with a huge 4000 mAh battery and can be charged by using the 10W charger in the box. The phone will be available on Amazon India, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Tata CLiQ, PayTM Mall and other offline stores.

As far as specifications are concerned, the new Oppo A1K comes with a 6.1-inch LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes loaded with Android 9 Pie OS having a ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. The display offers an 87.43 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

On the hardware front, the Oppo A1K is powered by MediaTek P22 (6762) SoC and comes in only one variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. According to the Oppo, the Oppo A series of phones can "effectively serve multiple user scenarios while reducing power consumption". The chip is also powerful enough to handle multimedia operations. "From gaming to watching videos to just plain web browsing, users can enjoy an unparalleled and immersive experience", Oppo added.

In the camera department, the Oppo A1K sports an 8-MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture while the selfie camera is a 5-MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Oppo A1K is a dual-SIM device and supports 4G VoLTE connections. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and Micro-USB connectivity. The A1k measures 154.5x73.8x84mm and weigh 170 grams. It comes in two simple colour options - Red and Black.

Edited By: Udit Verma

