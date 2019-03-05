Oppo F11 Pro launch set for today in India; here're the details

Oppo F11 Pro will be unveiled in India today at an event in Mumbai starting at 6:30pm IST. The phone has been subjected to several leaks and rumours ahead of its launch and several key features and specifications are already known. According to the leaks, the phone will come with a 90.9 per cent screen-to-body ratio for "captivating gameplay." The smartphone's biggest highlight is its 48-MP primary camera at the back and a pop-up selfie camera.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the F11 Pro is powered by MediaTek's Helio P70 octa-core processor coupled with 6GB and 8GB of RAM and 64GB and 128GB internal storage options. Further, the phone sports 6.5-inch LCD display with a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixel) resolution. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. It will run on Android Pie-based ColorOS 6 out-of-the-box. F11 Pro will have a 3D gradient casing for the Aurora Green and Thunder Black colour variants.

Talking about the optics, the OPPO F11 Pro's dual rear camera setup will have a 48MP (f/1.79) main sensor and a 5MP (f/2.4) secondary sensor. On the front, the pop-up module will house a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Meanwhile, the phone will offer several AI-based photography features such as an 'Ultra Night Mode' for low-light photography and Ultra-Clear Engine.

Connectivity options will include BeiDou, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS with A-GPS, and GLONASS. There is also speculation of a rear mounted fingerprint scanner. Below the camera setup is a fingerprint scanner and the words "DESIGNED BY OPPO".

Oppo F11 Pro may be priced in the budget to mid-range segment, ranging from Rs 17,000 all the way up to Rs 25,000.

Also Read: Oppo F11 Pro no-notch display, pop-up camera teased; to be priced at Rs 25,000

Also Read: OnePlus 7 image leaked! Shows off pop-up selfie camera, triple rear camera

Also Read: WhatsApp to launch cryptocurrency targeting NRIs sending money home