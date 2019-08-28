Oppo Reno 2 India launch today at 3 pm: How to watch live stream online, expected price and specifications

Oppo will launch its Reno 2 series smartphones in India today at 3:00 pm in New Delhi. The Oppo Reno 2 India launch event will showcase three smartphones - the Reno 2, Reno 2Z and Reno 2F. The India launch event will be the global debut and the China launch for Oppo reno 2 is scheduled for September 10. There have been several leaks and the Reno 2 series phones have been teased extensively and key specifications are already out in the open. The premium Reno 2 will continue to sport the new look shark-fin camera design but the budget variant of the phone is expected to come with a regular pop-up selfie camera.

Specifications of Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z and Reno 2F

Oppo Reno 2 will come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED notch-less display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 93.1 per cent screen to body ratio.The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G octa-core SoC and will be paired with 8GB RAM. It will also come with a dedicated NPU. For the avid gamers, Reno 2 will come with anti-cheat extensions and faster graphics renderings. Other features for gamers include Game Boost 3.0, Game Assistant, and HDR10 gaming support. The phone will come with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support and pack a huge 4000 mAh battery. The phone features in-display fingerprint scanner and will come with latest G3 optical sensor for quick unlocking. As far as optics are concerned, Oppo Reno 2 is expected to come with a quad-camera setup. It will sport a 48MP primary camera, supported by a 13MP, 8MP, and 2MP sensors. The phone will come with both OIS and EIS stabilisation, ultra-steady video mode for up to 60fps frame rate, and support for recording 116-degree wide-angle videos.

Oppo Reno 2Z is expected to come with 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) display. The phone will run on MediaTek Helio P90 SoC and will carry 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Just like Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z will also have 4000 mAh battery and support VOOC 3.0 charging. As far as cameras are concerned, Reno 2Z will again come with a four-camera setup with the main camera having 48MP IMX586 sensor, aided by a 119-degree 8MP sensor, and a pair of 2MP sensors for portrait photography.

Lastly, the Oppo Reno 2F will have a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) display. The phone is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC and will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In the camera department, Oppo Reno 2F will come with 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor, together with a wide-angle 8MP camera with 119-degree field of view, dual 2MP sensors for portrait photography.

How to Live Stream Oppo Reno 2 India launch event and expected price

Oppo Reno 2 India launch event will kick-start at 3 pm (IST) in New Delhi and can be live-streamed on Reno's official YouTube channel. The pricing details will be revealed at the launch event but ging by the specifications, the Reno 2 could be priced anywhere between Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000. Oppo Reno 2Z and Oppo Reno 2F are expected to be the budget variants of Oppo Reno 2 and could be priced in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 bracket.

