PUBG Lite Launch: Battle royale game available to pre-download, here's how to install

It's the D-day for the lovers of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds as the Lite version of the battle royale game, PUBG Lite, will be launched today i.e. July 4. The registrations for the game opened last month on June 20, and if you have registered for beta testing then you'll be able to play the game from today onwards. Registered users will get access to access to some in-game treats like a Tiger-finish M416 skin, and a Cheetah pattern parachute skin. Meanwhile, PUBG Lite developers are now allowing gamers in India to download and install PUBG Lite before its launch.

As of now, the PUBG Lite servers are under maintenance. The game will start after the maintenance work gets completed. As per the PUBG website, the maintenance drive for the PUBG Lite servers will start from 10:30 am and last for four hours till 2:30 pm in India today.

Meanwhile, if you want to Pre-download and install PUBG Lite then follow the steps mentioned below

Visit the official site

Download the PUBG Lite launcher

Install the PUBG Lite launcher and run it. Click on the option to install the beta version of the game.

PUBG Lite is a free version of PUBG for gamers who play on the PCs. At the moment, PUBG's mobile version is available for free to download and play on the smartphones, and is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. PUBG Lite was already available in few countries and now it is set to make its way to India. An additional Hindi language option will also be made available.

In addition to India, PUBG Lite beta will also get off the ground on the same date in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Although the release list is big, not all of them are getting the advantage of pre-downloading the game today.

Earlier, PUBG confirmed through its official Facebook page that the game's Lite version is coming to India. "We are thrilled to announce that PUBG LITE will soon be expanding to India!" the official page of PUBG LITE stated.

"We are very pleased to be able to introduce PUBG LITE to users all over the world. We have a lot of passionate PUBG players in South Asia, so it represents an important area of focus for us," Brady Choi, VP and Head of PUBG LITE at PUBG Corporation said in a statement.

The minimum requirements for running the game include a PC powered by Core i3, a 2.4GHz processor with 4GB RAM and 4GB storage. The PC should have Intel HD Graphics 4000, however, an AMD Radeon HD7870 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 is recommended for a smooth performance. PUBG Lite will be free to play, unlike the fully loaded PC version.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: PUBG Lite: You'll be able to play the game with Hindi language option from July 4

Also Read: PUBG makers to design new game with plot-driven missions

Also Read: PUBG 'Lite' all set for India launch: The free-to-play version can run on low-end PC's, here're the details

Also Read: PUBG fans, relax! It's not easy to ban your favourite game