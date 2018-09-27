Realme 2 Pro launched with Snapdragon 660, 8GB RAM starting at Rs 13,990

Realme 2 Pro has been launched in India in three memory configurations, the highest one being 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Along with the mid-range smartphone, the company also launched a budget offering dubbed Realme C1. Both devices will be available from October 11.

The Realme 2 Pro comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE chipset and Adreno 512 GPU. The device comes in three memory configurations - 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, 6GB RAM and 64GB internal and 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.2 on top.

The screen on the Realme 2 Pro is a 6.3-inch FullHD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. A dewdrop notch has been placed at the top of the display which houses the front camera. A similar implementation for maximum screen real estate has been seen in devices coming from higher price brackets. Realme claims that the screen-to-body ratio on its latest device is 90.8 per cent.

In the camera department, the Realme 2 Pro sports a dual camera setup at the back. The primary 16MP shooter is a Sony IMX398 sensor with f/1.7 aperture, EIS and dual pixel fast focussing. It also comes equipped with AI scene recognition. The secondary camera is a 2MP sensor for capturing depth information. Up front, the selfie camera is a 16MP unit with f/2.0 aperture and Beautify 2.0.

Realme C1, the budget smartphone launched alongside the Realme 2 Pro comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The display is a 6.2-inch display with a notch on top. At the back is a dual camera setup with 13MP and 2MP sensors, whereas at the front is a 5MP selfie camera. The Realme C1 comes with a massive 4,230mAh battery.

For the Realme 2 Pro, the base 4GB/64GB variant has been priced at 13,990, the 6GB/64GB variant at Rs 15,990 and the 8GB/128GB variant at Rs 17,990. On the other hand, the Realme C1 has been priced at 6,999. This, however, is only the introductory price for Diwali. Both Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 will go on sale from October 11 via Flipkart.

