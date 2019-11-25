Realme X50 with 5G support to launch soon

Realme has finally announced its plan to launch 5G phones, joining other brands that brought 5G-ready phones to the market earlier this year.

It has also revealed the name of its first 5G phone - the Realme X50.

Back in June, Madhav Seth, the company's CEO, had confirmed that Realme is working to bring 5G capable smartphone by the end of this year.

The information whether the Realme X50 will rely on a MediaTek SoC or a Qualcomm SoC to offer 5G support has not been revealed yet.

If rumours are to be believed, Snapdragon 735 Soc might be among the first non-flagship Qualcomm processors that will offer 5G support.

The phone will have a pill-shaped hole-punch on the front that will hold dual selfie cameras.

The upcoming Realme phone will offer support to both Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) 5G networks, just like upcoming Redmi K30 5G. Xiaomi's Redmi K30 5G has been confirmed to launch in December, meanwhile there is no announcement as when the Realme X50 will arrive in India.

Also read: Xiaomi retains No. 1 spot; Apple re-enters top 10, says report

Also read: Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s launched in India: Price starts at Rs 29,999 and Rs 9,999