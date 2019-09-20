Redmi 8A with dual rear cameras to launch in India on September 25, check expected price, specifications

Xiaomi is all set to launch a new smartphone in its Redmi A-series line-up. The Redmi 8A will be unveiled in India on September 25 and will come with a waterdrop display. The successor to Redmi 7A will come with an HD+ display screen and a dual rear camera setup. Redmi India announced the launch date of Redmi 8A via a tweet posted by Redmi India on its official handle.

The upcoming Redmi 8A will be the newest entrant in the Redmi A series smartphones. A lot is not known about the upcoming Redmi 8A aside from the thin bezels and a waterdrop notch. The phone is likely to come with MIUI 10 on top of Android 9 Pie. Announcing the launch date of the Redmi 8A Xiaomi India Managing Director and Global VP said, "Mi fans, India's best-selling smartphones, the Redmi A-series, is coming to create waves yet again. This time around, we've made it all the more dumdaar. Get ready for #Dumdaar #Redmi8A on 25th September. Guess its dumdaar features! #Xiaomi #DumdaarRedmi8A."

As far as the specification of the Redmi 8A is concerned, the phone is expected to come with a 6.217-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) TFT display and will be powered by an unknown octa-core SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the smartphone will have a dual rear camera setup with 12MP primary sensor. For selfies, the phone will feature an 8MP selfie camera.

Just like the Redmi 7A, Redmi 8A will be another entry-level smartphone and will join the likes of Redmi Go. Redmi 7A price in India starts at Rs 5,999 for the base 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant, while its 2GB RAM and 32GB storage option comes at Rs 6,199. Redmi 7A is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM. Redmi 7A features a 5.45-inch HD (720x1440 pixels) and runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top.

Meanwhile, the Redmi 8A is expected to come with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The new Redmi A-series phone could also come with a large 5,000mAh battery.

Edited By: Udit Verma

