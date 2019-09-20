Vivo V17 Pro set for launch at 12pm today: How to livestream, expected price, specifications

Vivo V17 Pro is set to launch in India at 12:00pm today. The USP of the Vivo V17 Pro is the quad-camera setup at the back and a dual pop-up selfie camera on the front. The Vivo V15 and Vivo V15 Pro were the first Vivo phones to come with pop-up cameras on the front. The launch event for Vivo V17 Pro will be streamed live on the company's official YouTube channel. The new phones will be available on Flipkart, Vivo e-store and also on the company's offline stores across India.

As for the specifications, Vivo V17 Pro will be powered by the same old processor that powers Vivo V15 Pro. The use of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC is a bit of a disappointment; however, the phone will come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The phone is expected to come with a 6.59-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. The display will also come with fingerprint unlock feature as there is no physical fingerprint sensor seen on the leaked images. The phone will have a USB Type-C port and a large 4,100mAh battery.

Optics are where things get interesting for Vivo V17 Pro. The new Vivo V-series phone will come with the quad rear camera setup. According to the leaks, V17 Pro will have 48MP primary image sensor, 8MP super wide-angle camera, a 13MP third sensor with a 2x telephoto lens and another 2MP depth image sensor. On the front, the Vivo V17 Pro smartphone is expected to include a 32MP primary sensor and 2MP secondary sensor, making it the first smartphone in the world to come with the dual pop-up camera setup.

As for the prices, Vivo V-series phones are usually priced in the region of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. The previous Vivo V-series smartphones also landed in a similar price range. However, we aren't sure about the exact price tag and we all could be in for a surprise this time.

Edited By: Udit Verma

