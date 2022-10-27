Redmi Note 12 series with 200MP camera, 210W fast charging to launch today

Redmi Note 12 series will be launched today and it is an important launch event for the Indian market as most of the devices in this series will eventually make their way to the subcontinent, maybe with different names. Xiaomi will be launching three new devices in the line up which include the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. The Plus is the one that gets all the bells and whistles. Xiaomi is also expected to launch its new ultra-slim laptop, Xiaomi Book Air 13. As the name suggests, aesthetically, the laptop may get a lot of design elements that are inspired by the Apple MacBook Air.

Launch Event

The launch event will happen at 7 PM (China time) and 4:30 PM IST. The event will be streamed live on the company’s official channel on Weibo. The three smartphone devices in the Redmi Note 12 line-up will be the highlight. The specifications and features of these phones have been leaked extensively, leaving little to imagine.

Redmi Note 12 Series

The Redmi Note 12 series will get three new devices. The Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition comes with a charging speed of 210W and even a 200MP primary camera lens. The 210W charger will be able to charge the phone in just 9 minutes. The Explorer Edition will get a 4,300mAh battery which is smaller than the 5000mAh units found in the other two variants. All three devices come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FullHD+. Even the brightness of the displays is the same at a peak of 900 nits. They also support Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+. The phones will also support 5G bands and comes with WiFi 6 for better connectivity.

The Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition will only come with a single 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant. The Redmi Note 12 will be sold in four variants (at least in China) with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Redmi Note 12 will come with just 67W fast charging. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will come with just two variants with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Pro Plus model gets 120W fast charging.

Xiaomi Book Air 13 Specifications

The Xiaomi Book Air 13 will be launching with a 13-inch OLED screen with a 60hz display. The laptop will be powered b 12th Gen U-Series Core i5 or Core i7 CPU. The laptop will get around 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The laptop will be as light as 1.2 kg and it will also get WiFi 6E ad Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity.

