Redmi Y2 launched in India at Rs 9,999 with AI selfie camera: Specifications, feature, availability

Xiaomi launched its new selfie-centric Redmi Y2 in India on Thursday. This smartphone is the rebranded Redmi S2 which was launched in China last month. The new Redmi smartphone will be available in two configurations - 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage at Rs 9,999, and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage at Rs 12,999. The Redmi Y2 will go on sale for the first time on June 12 at 12:00 in the noon via Xiaomi's official website Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home outlets and authorised Xiaomi partners. Buyers can avail an instant Rs 500 discount on purchasing the device from Mi.com or Amazon.in using ICICI Bank credit or debit cards under the first sale offer. Airtel users will get Rs 1,800 cashback and up to 240GB free data on using their SIM card with Redmi Y2. The device will be available in gold, rose gold and dark grey colour options.

The selling point of the Redmi Y2 is its selfie camera, similar to the preceding Redmi Y1, which has been equipped with AI capabilities, as per Xiaomi. The front camera on the device has a 16MP sensor under a five-element 79.8 degree wide angle lens with an aperture of f/2.0. Xiaomi has built an AI algorithm over it which helps with low-light selfie, Auto HDR, AI Beautify and AI portrait selfie.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 uses pixel binning technique (merging pixelsto reduce image noise) for taking brighter low selfies. The device comes with a 4500K selfie light which Xiaomi claims can produce white light similar to what we see in our surroundings. The selfie camera on Redmi Y2 also comes with AI Beautify 4.0 with India-specific functions. The Beautify feature on Redmi Y2 works on 10 different facial features and beautifies them individually.

Xiaomi also has carried Auto HDR and AI portrait selfie from its leading mid-range phone, the Redmi Note 5 Pro, to the Redmi Y2. The Auto HDR feature toggle HDR mode according to the ambient lighting while taking selfies. The AI portrait selfie feature measures and identifies pixels using semantic segmentation with deep learning algorithm to deliver better bokeh images with the front camera.

At the back of the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is a dual camera set up which features a 12MP sensor with 1.25 micron pixels, and a 5MP sensor for edge detection, similar to what has been seen on Redmi Note 5 Pro. The increase in pixel size on the primary camera will help the Redmi Y2 to take better images even in low light.

The Redmi Y2 also packs a smart photo editing feature which can remove unwanted subjects from the background. The front camera is also equipped with AI-based Face Unlock, which Xiaomi claims is secure and fast. Interestingly the fingerprint scanner on the back can also be used to click selfies along with unlocking the device.

Powering all of this is Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 under the hood, which is a major upgrade on the Snapdragon 450 seen on Redmi Y1. The screen on the Redmi Y2 is a 5.99-inch HD+ panel with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The Redmi Y2 will ship with MIUI 9.5 based on Android Oreo.

At the event, Xiaomi also unveiled the MIUI 10 which was launched in China last week. The latest iteration of Xiaomi's own ROM includes gesture navigation, support for notch and taller displays, portrait selfies with a single camera, among other updates.