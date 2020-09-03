Samsung 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector to provide big screen experience at home

The Korean technology giant Samsung has launched 4K Ultra shot throw laser projector - The Premiere. Samsung claims that this new 4K laser projector provides a big picture cinematic experience at the comfort of one's home. The projector will be available globally starting from the US, Europe, Korea, and other regions later this year.

Supporting laser-powered 4k picture resolution, The Premiere will be available in 130-inch and 120-inch models - LSP9T and LSP7T respectively. Samsung says the LSP9T is the world's first HDR10+ certified projector with triple laser technology, which can deliver revolutionary contrast details as the user watches from bright to dark scenes with a peak brightness of up to 2,800 ANSI lumens. The projector also supports Filmmaker Mode for the first of its kind, projecting movies as intended by the director. It will be equipped with Samsung's Smart TV platform and experience full of streaming video apps from major content partners and mobile connectivity features such as Tap View and mirroring.

The Premiere comes in an all-in-one compact, space-saving design. As it is an ultra-short-throw projector, The Premiere can be placed just in front of the wall. It is designed for an easy-to-install setup and sports fabric finishes around its edges to harmonise different environments. The Premiere has built-in woofers and Acoustic Beam surround sound, for cinema experience and reducing the need for additional bigger sound equipment in tighter spaces.

"Over the past few months, we have seen how consumers are spending more time at home and how the role of everyday life continues to change. TV has become the centre of entertainment, a fitness partner, a co-worker and a source for news. The Premiere re-imagines the home cinema experience with an all-new, compact design, 4K picture quality and big sound for tight spaces that can be used for any at-home activity and living room arrangements," says Jongsuk Chu, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

The anchor product in the Lifestyle product portfolio, The Premiere transcends the display experience - without the display. Samsung first launched its Lifestyle product portfolio with The Serif in 2016 and has since expanded it to the award-winning TV line-up of The Frame, The Sero and The Terrace.

