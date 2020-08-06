Samsung announces 5 Galaxy ecosystem devices at Unpacked 2020

At the first-ever virtual Galaxy Unpacked event, live-streamed from Korea, Samsung announced the next-gen Galaxy Watch3 and the Galaxy Buds Live along with the Galaxy Note20 Series, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, and Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The next-gen Galaxy Watch3 smartwatch is claimed to be a companion for managing your routines, smashing fitness goals, and taking ownership over health. It has been built using premium materials and continues to have the popular rotating bezel. Focusing on health, the watch can measure and track oxygen saturation over time for fitness and wellness purposes. The new Samsung Health Monitor app on Galaxy Watch3 offers cuff-less blood pressure and electrocardiogram measurements (in markets where the feature has been authorised). In case of an accident, fall detection feature will send your location immediately to pre-designated contacts. Running Analysis will help you run better, improve form and prevent injuries, while VO2 max follows your cardio progress to provide insight into oxygen consumption. For staying fit at home, Samsung Health also provides more than 120 different home training programs.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch3 will be available in stainless steel and titanium variants, in 45mm and 41mm size. The 41mm variant will be priced starting $399 and the 45mm starts at $429.

The Galaxy Buds Live are said to be ergonomic, to offer a comfortable fit. It combines AKG's sound expertise with a bigger, 12mm speaker compared to Galaxy Buds+, along with a bass duct, for the deep and rich sound experience. The Galaxy Buds Live come with three microphones and Voice Pickup Unit and also features Active Noise Cancellation. For more convenient navigation, Galaxy Buds Live feature an intuitive touch-based PUI (physical user interface) for touch control, as well as Bixby voice wake-up, which allows you to navigate music, open apps, and send messages hands-free and eyes-free. A fully charged earbuds can support up to 6 hours of playback, and the charging case allows an additional 15 hours over multiple charges. The Galaxy Buds Live have been priced at $169.

"Never before have we relied on technology like we are today. It's how we are staying connected as we navigate the extraordinary challenges faced around the world. Technology must make life easier, not more complex. That's why we have introduced five new power devices. Alone, these devices are powerful tools to help you maximise work and play. Together, as part of the Galaxy ecosystem, they work together seamlessly so you can spend your time focused on what matters most," said Dr TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.