Samsung Galaxy S23 FE officially unveiled; check details about camera, display, performance

Samsung has finally unveiled the new Galaxy S23 FE after a year’s break. The fan edition has been unveiled by Samsung along with FE versions of the flagship tablet as well as earbuds. Samsung has unveiled all the details about the new phone along with the pricing in the global market. However, the Indian pricing may be revealed on October 4.

Pricing and Availability of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Galaxy Buds FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has been launched at a price of $599 (roughly Rs 50,000). The Galaxy S23 FE is available in colours, including Mint, Cream, Graphite, Tangerine and Purple Indigo. The Tab S9 FE tablet starts at a price of $449 (roughly Rs 37,000) and the Galaxy Buds FE have been priced at $99 (roughly Rs 8,000).

According to Samsung, the new device will be made available in select markets starting from October 5. The Galaxy Buds FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE will be made available from October 10.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Features and Specs

Galaxy S23 FE Design and Durability:

Samsung has decided to stick to the premium design language borrowed from its flagship smartphones. In line with both the S-series and A-series, the S23 FE comes with floating camera module design. It is protected with IP68 water and dust resistance which has been missing from the A-series devices. Samsung also claims that it has incorporated recycled materials in the device and packaging.

Galaxy S23 FE Camera:

The phone boasts pro-grade camera features. It features a 50MP high-resolution lens along with the option of 3X optical zoom for getting closer to the subject. The camera also supports Nightography on the Galaxy S23 FE for clear selfies and portraits in low-light conditions. The device includes advanced digital image stabilization (VDIS) for steady shots and an optical image stabilizer (OIS) for the rear camera. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE also provides AI-powered editing tools.

Galaxy S23 FE Performance:

Samsung hasn’t revealed which chipset will be powering the new S23 FE. The company has instead claimed that they are using “Advanced 4nm Processing” and the chipset will depend on the markets where the device is launching. As suspected Samsung may opt for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in select markets and its in-house Exynos 2200 in others. The phone also gets a vapor chamber cooling system to control heat during gaming and other intensive tasks.

Galaxy S23 FE Display:

Samsung is not skimping in terms of display. The phone gets a 6.4-inch FullHD+ AMOLED 2X display. The panel also supports 120Hz refresh rate. However, since it is not an LTPO panel, the refresh rate will fluctuate between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on the content on the screen.

Galaxy S23 FE Battery:

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that the company claims will offer 25W of fast wired charging which will provide 50% charge in 30 minutes. The device will also feature wireless charging.



Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+

Available in two sizes: 10.9-inch and 12.4-inch displays with adaptive refresh rates up to 90Hz.

Both models feature an IP68 rating for enhanced durability.

Compatible with S Pen for note-taking and creative tasks.

20 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Galaxy Buds FE

Offered with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Samsung claims it has the longest battery life in the Buds series, providing up to 8.5 hours of playback

Automatic personalized beamforming and AI-powered noise reduction for clear calls.

Available in Graphite and White.

