Samsung unveils Note20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2; check price, specifications, features

To empower work and play in today's new normal, Samsung has unveiled two new Galaxy Note20 smartphones along with the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Samsung says the Galaxy Note20 series is a productivity powerhouse, seamlessly connecting with the Galaxy ecosystem to give more flexibility and time for what matters most.

The iconic Galaxy Note series has two new models - Note20 and Note20 Ultra. While Note20 is said to be for the broader Note users, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra has been designed for Note fans who demand the ultimate in power and productivity. The highlight of the Note series has always been the S-Pen, which has been further enriched. The enhanced S Pen offers an improvised writing experience, more lifelike precision for accuracy and responsiveness. For touchless navigation, there are five new S Pen's Anywhere actions.

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra offers a bright Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals, which automatically adjusts to the content viewed to optimise battery life. It also sports an all-day intelligent battery and Super-Fast Charging capabilities, where one can get a 50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes.

The Note20 Ultra has the large 6.9-inch edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (3088x1440 pixels) with 496ppi, whereas the Note20 features a 6.7-inch flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Display (2400x1080) with 393ppi. The camera module on the Ultra comprises a 12MP ultra-wide camera, 108MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP telephoto camera. Note20, on the other hand, comes with a 12MP ultra-wide camera, 12MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP telephoto camera. The Note20 series is powered by 7nm 64-bit octa-core processor with up to 12GB RAM for the Ultra and 8GB RAM for the Note20. The Galaxy Note20 series will be available in select markets starting August 21, 2020. The Galaxy Note20 has been priced starting $999.99 for the base variant, and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra starting at $1,299.

"Never before have we relied on technology like we are today. It's how we are staying connected as we navigate the extraordinary challenges faced around the world. Technology must make life easier, not more complex. That's why we have introduced five new power devices. Alone, these devices are powerful tools to help you maximise work and play. Together, as part of the Galaxy ecosystem, they work together seamlessly so you can spend your time focused on what matters most," said Dr TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

Samsung has also unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The third foldable device from Samsung's stable claims to have been designed keeping in mind the user feedback on the most requested upgrades and new features. The Cover Screen is 6.2 inches and the massive main screen is 7.6 inches, larger than the Galaxy Fold. It combines the portability and flexibility of a smartphone with the power and screen size of a tablet for ultimate productivity. It features two edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less Infinity-O displays. There will be a limited edition too, for which, Samsung is again partnering with iconic New York fashion house Thom Browne to deliver a limited Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition.