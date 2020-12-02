Vivo V20 Pro to launch in India today; check out price, specifications

Vivo V20 Pro 5G is all set to rollout in India today. The Vivo phone was first introduced in Thailand in September and is now making a move on the Indian market. Significant features of the Vivo V20 Pro 5G include Android 11-based OS, dual selfie camera, a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The launch of the smartphone will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Vivo V20 is expected to be around Rs 29,900 as per key retailers' listings. However, the company hasn't officially confirmed the pricing details. The phone comes in three colour variants - Moonlight Sonata, Midnight Jazz, and Sunset Melody.

The smartphone comes in a dimension of 158.8 x 74.2 x 7.4 mm and weighs 170 grams. It supports Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) and the resolution of the display is 1080 x 2400 pixels.

It is packed with 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage options. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G Octa-core processor. Vivo V20 Pro runs on the Android 10 + Funtouch 11 operating system.

Vivo V20 Pro is integrated with sensors such as Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass. The smartphone consists of a triple camera: 64 MP (wide) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (depth). On the front, there is a dual camera consisting of 44 MP (wide) + 8 MP (ultrawide).

Vivo V20 is equipped with GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, Bluetooth 5.0, and 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go.

Also Read: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G announced, coming to phones like OnePlus 9 Pro and Mi 11 next year

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 11 confirmed to get Snapdragon 888 SoC, to be one of the first to get new Qualcomm chipset