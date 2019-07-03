Vivo Z1 Pro with in-display selfie camera launched in India, price starts at Rs 14,990

Vivo launched its Z1 Pro smartphone in New Delhi, India with Snapdragon 712 AIE processor. Vivo Z1 Pro will be the first member of Vivo's Z-series to take on Samsung Galaxy M40, Motorola One Vision and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. The price of Vivo Z1 Pro starts at Rs 14,990 and the phone will be made in India. Vivo Z1 Pro comes in three colours Sonic Blue, Sonic Black, and Mirror Black in India.

Vivo Z1 Pro will be sold exclusively through Flipkart in India. The Indian e-commerce giant will be selling all of the Z-series smartphones of Vivo. Earlier last month, Vivo's Brand Strategy Director Nipun Marya said "The all-new Z series has been designed to empower millennials and fulfil the dynamic needs of the 'Gen Z'."

Looking at the specifications, Vivo Z1 Pro is the first smartphone to carry the Snapdragon 712 SoC along with Adreno 616 GPU. The phone also include a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. For gamers, the Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a dedicated Game Mode.

Vivo Z1 Pro will be sold in three RAM variants. There is a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option for the buyers.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the base model of Vivo Z Pro that comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 14,990. The other two variants including 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB and 128GB storage will be available for Rs 16,990 and 18,990, respectively. The Vivo Z1Pro will go on sale in India on 11 July on Vivo's online store and Flipkart.

Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a punch hole design and has a 32-MP selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup with 8-MP, 16-MP, and 2-MP sensors with AI face beauty camera feature. The back cameras are backed by Artificial intelligence. There isn't any in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone has a usual fingerprint sensor at the back of the device and runs on Android 9 Pie with Funtouch 9 OS.

Earlier, Chinese smartphone major had launched Vivo Z5x in China. The Z5x joined the likes of Vivo Z3, Vivo Z3x, Vivo Z1 Youth Edition, Vivo Z3i Standard Edition, Vivo Z3i, and Vivo Z1i.

Edited By: Udit Verma

