Motorola's Moto Z4 will only get 1-year of Android update, won't receive Android R

Motorola launched its premium Moto Z4 only last month with Android Pie, but the company has already said that the phone won't get Android R, a bit of a bummer considering most phones come with at least 2-year update cycle. As the things stand now, Moto Z4 will only receive Android Q as the last major software update which is due for release by Google in August. The news comes as a surprise to most people who must have planned to buy the latest flagship Moto Z series phone.

The surprise for Moto Z4 buyers doesn't just end there. Motorola has said that instead of receiving monthly security updates, the Moto Z4 will get bi-monthly security updates. This means the users won't even get monthly security patches on the phone that was launched in the US last month. This will be the first instance of Motorola cutting down on the update cycle of its phones. The company has had a good track record of providing timely updates for its smartphones. The latest changes in its upgrade program for Moto Z4 hint at the revisions in the company's smartphone plans in the foreseeable future.

To recall, Moto Z4 was launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The same chipset has also been used in smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A70. The phone only has one variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and retails for $499.99 in the US. The phone comes in two colours - Flash Grey and Frost White. Moto Z4 has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ LCD display and offers an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and screen resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. The phone includes a waterdrop notch on the front that includes a single selfie camera.

In terms of camera, the Moto Z4 includes a 48MP camera sensor on the back that in normal photo mode produces 12MP pictures. On the front, the Moto Z4 comes packed with 25MP selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 3,600mAh battery and comes bundled with 15W TurboPower fast charging technology.

Edited By: Udit Verma

