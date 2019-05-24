Vivo Z5x to launch today: How to livestream, specs and more

Vivo is all set to unveil its new Z-series smartphone today at 5pm. Vivo Z5x smartphone launch event will be live streamed on Vivo's official website and on the Chinese microblogging website, Weibo. The new Vivo Z5x will join the likes of Vivo Z3, Vivo Z3x, Vivo Z1 Youth Edition, Vivo Z3i Standard Edition, Vivo Z3i, and Vivo Z1i.

Vivo Z5x will launch in China initially but there are no reports at the moment that the phone will land in India. The mid-ranger comes with a punch-hole display and a huge 5,000 mAh battery. This will be the first phone from the Vivo's stable with a punch-hole design.

Meanwhile, the Vivo Z5x was spotted on the benchmarking website AnTuTu as V1911A. The phone scored 1,73,798 points on the benchmark platform. On Geekbench, the phone scored 848 points in the single-core test and 5915 in the multi-core test.

As far as the specifications are concerned, Vivo Z5x comes with a 6.53-inch display with a resolution of 720x1544 pixels. Vivo Z5x will be available in three storage variants. There will be a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model along with Android 9.0 Pie with FunTouch OS skin on top. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 710.

For optics, Vivo Z5x will come with a triple-camera system on the back. For selfies, the new Z5x will have a 16 MP sensor.

Also Read: Realme C2 to go on sale today, check out specifications, offers

Also Read: Data of Indian users on Truecaller up for sale at Rs 1.5 lakh

Also Read: Instagram data breach: Mumbai based firm leaks private data of social media influencers