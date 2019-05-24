Realme C2 to go on sale at 12 pm today, check out specifications, offers

Realme's budget phone, Realme C2 will go on sale in India at 12:00 pm today through Flipkart and the Realme website. Realme C2 is competing with Samsung Galaxy A2 Core and Xiaomi's Redmi Go in the affordable smartphone segment. The Galaxy A2 Core is priced at Rs 5,290 and Xiaomi's Redmi Go is priced at Rs 4,499. On the other hand, the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage model of Realme C2 is priced at Rs 5,999. The current sale is offering Realme C2 in Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colour options.

As far as offers are concerned, Realme C2 will get offers such as no-cost EMIs and discounts. Flipkart is offering no-cost EMIs at Rs 1,000 per month. Axis Buzz Cardholders can also avail an additional 5 per cent discount of up to Rs 200 on Realme C2. ICICI Bank card holders can also avail a 5 per cent discount on EMIs. The official Realme website is offering 10 per cent super cashback with a maximum value of up to Rs 1,000 for customers purchasing the phone through MobiKwik.

Realme C2 is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone and runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. It comes with a screen size of 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels). It has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option is priced at Rs 7,999.

For optics, Realme C2 comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-MP primary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 5-MP selfie camera at the front.

For connectivity, there is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additionally, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone also comes with a huge 4000 mAh battery and measures 154.3x73.7x8.5mm.

