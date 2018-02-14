Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4; live updates

Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi Note 5 today at an event in New Delhi. Users can stream the launch event live on the company's official website at 12pm today. The company will stream the event live from their Facebook and YouTube account as well.

Sudeep Sahu takes on stage

Xiaomi launches the Mi TV 4 at Rs 39,999

Xiaomi launches the Mi TV 4 which was first showcased at CES 2017

The TV has a brushed metal back

The TV is 38 per cent slimmer than the Samsung Galaxy S8

Xiaomi claims the TV is as thin as a coin which is the World's thinnest LED TV

Mi TV 4 comes with frameless display

Mi TV 4 also comes with 4K UltraHD resolution

It is a smart TV with 64-bit quad core processor, 2GB RAM

For connectivity the phone comes with 3 HDMI ports, Ethernet, Bluetooth 4.0 and WiFi

Xiaomi has paired with popular content providers like Sony Liv, TVF, Hotstar, Voot and more for 80 per cent free content

The company has also build a special interface for the smart television called The Patchwall

The homepage curates custom content depending on the user's preferences

Redmi Note 5 Pro launched in a global debut

Redmi Note 5 Pro will come with Snapdragon 636 and becomes the first device in the world to feature this chipset.

It has upto 50 per cent better performance and 40 per cent better power efficiency

Mani: The phone has flagship grade performance

Redmi Note 5 Pro will come with flagship DNA with better thermal performance

The device has up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM which is 35 per cent more power efficient

Mani: It is the most powerful Redmi Note phone ever launched

Redmi Note 5 has tapered edges

Mani: The real true power of the phone is camera

Mani: Best camera we've ever shipped here in India

The primary camera is a 12 Megapixel module with Sony sensor paired with a 5Megapixel sensor

The portrait mode can be used on objects

Redmi Note 5 pro comes with EIS

The front camera also carries the bokeh effect which Xiaomi is calling it Portrait Selfies

The front camera houses a 20Megapixel IMX376 Sony sensor

It also comes with a LED Selfie-light

The front camera has a new Beautify 4.0 feature which can identify different skin tones for customised results

The 6GB, 64GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999

The 4GB, 64GB variant is priced at Rs 13,999

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain takes the stage:

Manu: Biggest ever launch event streamed live

Manu: Xiaomi has become the 4th largest smartphone brand in the world

Manu: Xiaomi continues to be the number 1 brand in India

Manu: Xiaomi has become second biggest offline brand in India

Manu:We're about to launch a phone that we think will beat Redmi Note 4

Redmi Note 5 launched with a 5.99 inch FullHD+ display

Jai Mani, Lead Product Manager, Mi India takes the stage:

The phone comes in Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Lake Blue

The rear camera will come with large 1.25micron pixels

Mani: The photos will look brighter and crisper especially in low-light

The low-light performance is signigicantly better in low-light performance

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 comes with Gorilla Glass protection

Mani: We have upgraded three key areas: Design, camera and quality

The phone comes with Snapdragon 625

The 3GB, 32GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999

The 4GB, 64GB variant of Redmi Note 5 will come at Rs 11,999

The phone will come with an ultra-slim case for free