Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4; live updates

Sudeep Sahu takes on stage
Xiaomi launches the Mi TV 4 at Rs 39,999
Xiaomi launches the Mi TV 4 which was first showcased at CES 2017
The TV has a brushed metal back
The TV is 38 per cent slimmer than the Samsung Galaxy S8
Xiaomi claims the TV is as thin as a coin which is the World's thinnest LED TV
Mi TV 4 comes with frameless display
Mi TV 4 also comes with 4K UltraHD resolution
It is a smart TV with 64-bit quad core processor, 2GB RAM
For connectivity the phone comes with 3 HDMI ports, Ethernet, Bluetooth 4.0 and WiFi
Xiaomi has paired with popular content providers like Sony Liv, TVF, Hotstar, Voot and more for 80 per cent free content
The company has also build a special interface for the smart television called The Patchwall
The homepage curates custom content depending on the user's preferences
Redmi Note 5 Pro launched in a global debut
Redmi Note 5 Pro will come with Snapdragon 636 and becomes the first device in the world to feature this chipset.
It has upto 50 per cent better performance and 40 per cent better power efficiency
Mani: The phone has flagship grade performance
Redmi Note 5 Pro will come with flagship DNA with better thermal performance
The device has up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM which is 35 per cent more power efficient
Mani: It is the most powerful Redmi Note phone ever launched
Redmi Note 5 has tapered edges
Mani: The real true power of the phone is camera
Mani: Best camera we've ever shipped here in India
The primary camera is a 12 Megapixel module with Sony sensor paired with a 5Megapixel sensor
The portrait mode can be used on objects
Redmi Note 5 pro comes with EIS
The front camera also carries the bokeh effect which Xiaomi is calling it Portrait Selfies
The front camera houses a 20Megapixel IMX376 Sony sensor
It also comes with a LED Selfie-light
The front camera has a new Beautify 4.0 feature which can identify different skin tones for customised results
The 6GB, 64GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999
The 4GB, 64GB variant is priced at Rs 13,999
Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain takes the stage:
Manu: Biggest ever launch event streamed live
Manu: Xiaomi has become the 4th largest smartphone brand in the world
Manu: Xiaomi continues to be the number 1 brand in IndiaManu: Xiaomi has become second biggest offline brand in India
Manu:We're about to launch a phone that we think will beat Redmi Note 4
Redmi Note 5 launched with a 5.99 inch FullHD+ display
Jai Mani, Lead Product Manager, Mi India takes the stage:
The phone comes in Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Lake Blue
The rear camera will come with large 1.25micron pixels
Mani: The photos will look brighter and crisper especially in low-light
The low-light performance is signigicantly better in low-light performance
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 comes with Gorilla Glass protection
Mani: We have upgraded three key areas: Design, camera and quality
The phone comes with Snapdragon 625
The 3GB, 32GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999
The 4GB, 64GB variant of Redmi Note 5 will come at Rs 11,999
The phone will come with an ultra-slim case for free
