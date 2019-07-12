Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Alpha sale pass pre-bookings start today; check out features, price in India

Xiaomi India is preparing for the launch of its new Redmi K20 series in India on July 17. On the same day, the company will also conduct Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro Alpha sale on Mi.com and Flipkart. During the Alpha Sale period, buyers can reserve a unit for a token amount of Rs 855 across Mi.com and Flipkart. Redmi India will start selling the Alpha sale passes for the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro later today from 12:00pm. The passes can also be bought from the official channels specified by the Chinese phone major.

The Alpha access pass is basically a paid pre-booking for the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 smartphones. In case a person, who pre-booked the Redmi K20 series smartphone, doesn't buy the device, the amount will be refunded to the respective Mi.com account. Early buyers on Flipkart will be given the amount back in the form of coupon that can be redeemed on the platform. Xiaomi has confirmed that there were the limited number of access passes but said they did not assure a unit of Redmi K20 or Redmi K20 Pro.

How does Xiaomi Alpha sale work?

Interested customers are required to pay Rs 855 to purchase the Alpha sale pass from Flipkart or Mi.com

Once the sale starts, buyers will have to book the phone by paying Rs 855. This amount is refundable and if the buyer decides to not purchase the phone, it will be refunded back to the account in the form of a coupon which can be used to purchase other things from the website.

Once the purchase is completed, you'll be given a discount of Rs 855. The buyer will also have to wait until July 17 to when Xiaomi launches the phone officially in India.

Once the phone is officially launched, Xiaomi India will notify the customer and the buyer will have to complete the payment process to get the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro specifications

Redmi K20 Pro was launched in China with flagship-level specifications. It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC along with up to 8GB of RAM. The Redmi k20 Pro also has pop-up selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Both the Pro and the regular variant also feature Full HD+ 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display that has a 91.6 per cent screen-to-body-ratio, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a huge 4000mAh battery, which supports 27W fast charging. On the other hand, the regular Redmi K20 comes with Snapdragon 730.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro price in India

Xiaomi hasn't revealed the pricing details of its Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones in India. However, in China, Redmi K20 Pro is priced at CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs 24,900) for the base variant of 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model can be bought for CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 25,900), whereas the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs 27,900). There is also the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant that is priced at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 29,900) in the Chinese market.

On the other hand, the price of the regular Redmi K20 in China starts at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 19,900) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model are priced at CNY 2,099 (approximately Rs 20,900) and CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 25,900), respectively.

