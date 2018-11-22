Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro India launch today; check out expected price, features, availability

Xiaomi is all set to launch Redmi Note 6 Pro today. The launch event will take place in New Delhi, starting 12 pm (IST). Redmi Note 6 Pro is the successor to the hugely popular Redmi Note 5 pro and comes with a notched display. Buyers will be able to buy the phone from tomorrow. The phone will be available on both Flipkart and Mi.com via flash sale.

The biggest USP of Note 6 Pro is its camera. It will sport two cameras on its back and two in front. The Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a main 12-megapixel sensor on the back with Dual Pixel autofocus and f/1.9 aperture, and a secondary sensor of 5-megapixel for depth sensing. On the front, the Redmi Note 6 Pro have a primary sensor of 20-megapixel and a secondary camera with 2-megapixel sensor for portrait shots.

Redmi Note 6 Pro will have a bigger and brighter display when compared to its predecessor, Note 5 Pro. It features a 6.26-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD full screen display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels. The Note 6 Pro screen has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and has a notch that can be hidden by changing the display settings.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and paired with Adreno 509 GPU. It will have two variants India. The base version of the phone comes with 4GB RAM/64GB storage, while the top variant packs in 6GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage. Note 6 Pro supports Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) connectivity and runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box with the latest version of MIUI skin on top. The new MIUI 10 skin supports gesture based experience. It has a new UI and natural sound system. Other features like PiP, autofill, quick pay, improved screen recording etc are also supported.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a bigger 4000 mAh battery and supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0. It will be available in red, blue, black, and rose gold colours.

Just like Redmi Note 5 Pro, Note 6 Pro is expected to be competitively priced at Rs 15,999 for the 4 GB variant & Rs 16,999 for the 6 GB variant.

Xiaomi will be live streaming the event on its official website.

Also Read: Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 6 Pro: Here are 5 reasons why it'll be a winner