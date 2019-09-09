Vivo Z1x review: 4,500mAh Battery, triple rear camera available for Rs 16,999

The sub-Rs 20,000 smartphone space has witnessed over a dozen new launches in the recent past. The latest one to join the bandwagon is the Vivo Z1x with prices starting from Rs 16,999. To be available from September 13 on Flipkart and Vivo India store, the Z1x will be available in two variants - 6GB RAM with 64GB storage for Rs 16,990 and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage for Rs 18,990 (6GB+128GB).

The Z1x houses a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and full HD+ resolution. The device has a screen-to-body ratio of 90 per cent. It also houses a triple camera setup at the rear that includes 48-MP Sony IMX 582 sensor as the primary lens along with 8MP AI Super wide-angle and a 2MP portrait bokeh lens. There is also a 32MP selfie camera with AI beauty mode. Vivo is betting big time on night photography using the AI Super Night Mode that should eliminate the problem of unclear photos in the dark. Vivo says it works by instantly capturing multiple photos at a different exposure, and combining them to greatly improve brightness clarity.

Z1x is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE along with 6GB RAM. This 64-bit CPU Qualcomm Kryo 360 with 10 nm design, clocked at 2.3 GHz along with Adreno 616 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) should be capable of handling mobile games and multitasking.

Vivo Z1x also features Multi-Turbo to boost the device's performance. This includes Net Turbo for network acceleration, Centre Turbo processor enhanced gaming, AI Turbo for recognising usage pattern and enabling common applications to open faster. There is Cooling Turbo - for in-graphic intensive games such as PUBG, where the heating/temperature on the surface is reduced to make the performance of the mobile phone enjoyable.

Featuring a 2.5D shape design, the Vivo Z1x will be available in Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple colours, featuring an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device packs in a 4,500mAh battery and is accompanied by 22.5W Vivo FlashCharge technology for quick charging. It even supports the OTG reverse charging.

The Vivo Z1x will compete directly with the recently launched Motorola One Vision, Samsung Galaxy M30, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme X, Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, and more.

Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India says, "We are excited to launch the Z1x as our second offering under the online-focussed Z series. We received an overwhelming response for Z1Pro in India, and we are confident that Z1x, with its powerful-packed features, will delight our customers."

The Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo, entered India in late 2014 and has had a significant presence in both offline and online retail. Available in over 539 cities in 27 states and five union territories, Vivo has a wide network of over 550 service centres across the country. The smartphones sold in India are manufactured at their Greater Noida facility. The company plans to invest Rs 7,500 crore in India over the next few years to expand its production capacity for the Indian market and later export it to other regions.

