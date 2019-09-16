Xiaomi to launch Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi Mix 4 5G with MIUI 11 on September 24

Xiaomi is all set to launch two new smartphones at an event in Beijing, China on September 24. The Chinese electronics major has announced Xiaomi's Mi 9 Pro 5G and the Mi Mix 4 5G along with a new Mi TV model. It is also expected to unveil the updated version of its MIUI skin for Android smartphones. Xiaomi made the announcements via its official Twitter handle and Weibo account.

Specifications wise, the Xiaomi Mi9 Pro 5G will have a 6.39-inch display and it will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. On the other hand, Mi Mix 4 will be Xiaomi's second 5G device and it will also be powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The phone will come with OnePlus 7 Pro like 90Hz refresh rate. Mi 9 Pro 5G will come with 30W Super fast charging support whereas Mi MIX 4 will support 40W fast charging.

As far as optics are concerned, Mi 9 Pro 5G will come with a triple camera setup with a primary 48MP sensor. The phone will also have a 12MP telephoto lens and 16MP Ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front will be a 20-MP snapper for selfies and video calls. Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 5G will reportedly use pop-up camera design and will come equipped with a 100-MP rear camera. On the front, the upcoming Mi MIX 4 5G will have a pop-up camera mechanism. The camera specifications are yet to be publicized.

Lastly, Xiaomi is expected to unveil MIUI 11 with dark mode scheduler, new iconography, an Always-on Display, redesigned file manager, dynamic sounds and a quick reply feature among others.

Edited By: Udit Verma

