Xiaomi launches 5G smartphone Mi Mix 3 at Rs 48,000

Xiaomi unveiled the 5G variant of Mi Mix 3 at the pre-MWC conference in Barcelona, Spain. The Chinese phone major is calling it "one of the world's first commercially available 5G smartphones", which is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and a Snapdragon X50 5G modem. Besides the Mi Mix 5G, Xiaomi also introduced the Mi 9 and Mi LED Smart Bulb.

As far as the specifications of the Mi Mix 3 5G are concerned, the phone comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 93.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio. There is also a hybrid cooling system and a four-sided curved ceramic body. The Mi Mix 3 5G is powered by a 3800mAh battery and comes with support for Quick Charge 4+.

The phone has two camera at the back, a 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel setup with 960fps slow motion and AI scene detection. At the front, there's a 24-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup. The front camera supports AI live bokeh video. The display sits on a magnetic slider, which helps the phone hide the front camera as well as the earpiece. The Mi Mix 3 5G runs on the latest version of MIUI 10.

In addition to the Mi Mix 3 5G, Xiaomi at its pre-MWC conference announced the global launch of the Mi 9. The flagship model that was unveiled in China earlier this week with a triple rear camera setup, fifth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor, 90.7-percent screen-to-body ratio, and 20W wireless charging support.

As for the pricing, the Mi Mix 3 5G starts 599 euros (approximately Rs 48,300). Xiaomi has tied up with UK Three, Orange, Sunrise, Telefonica, Tim, and Vodafone. Moreover, the Mi Mix 3 5G will go on sale starting May this year through Authorised Mi Stores, Mi.com, and select retail channels.

