Xiaomi Mi 9 with 48-megapixel camera launched; here's all you need to know

Xiaomi launched its new Mi 9 flagship smartphone globally at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The biggest selling point of Xiaomi Mi 9 is its 48-megapixel camera. The successor to last year's Mi 8 Pro, the new phone also features Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 855 SoC. The phone was launched in China on February 20.

The new Xiaomi Mi 9 has a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED screen with a tiny teardrop notch to house the front camera, protected by Gorilla Glass 6. The smartphone comes with a full-HD+ resolution along with a 103.8 per cent NTSC super wide colour gamut and 600 nits of brightness. Xiaomi Mi 9 will have 90.7 per cent screen to body ratio, which is higher than the 83.66 screen to body ratio of the Xiaomi Mi 8. Xiaomi Mi 9 also has a highlight mode, game mode and an eye protection mode.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Xiaomi's Mi 9 is powered by the new Snapdragon 855 SoC with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is powered by the 3,300mAH battery and features a 20W Mi wireless charging pad. The pad can fully charge the device in only 90 minutes. The Mi 9 will be available in two variants, 6GB RAM with 64GB of storage, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.

As far as the optics is concerned, Xiaomi Mi 9 will come with a 48-MP primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 3D ToF (Time of Flight) sensor. On the front, Xiaomi Mi 9 will sport a 24-MP Sony IMX576 sensor. Xiaomi Mi 9 is expected to be offered in Black, Blue, White, and Gold colours. The 6GB RAM and 64 GB storage model of Xiaomi Mi 9 will be available starting at Euro 449 (or approx Rs 36,193). Xiaomi had also launched the 5G variant of Mi Mix 3 at MWC.

Edited By: Udit Verma

