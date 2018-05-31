Xiaomi launches Mi TV 4, Mi Band 3 and Mi VR Standalone

Xiaomi launched a range of new products at its Mi launch event in Shenzen today. While the Mi 8 was the big highlight of the launch, the company also launched the Mi Band 3 fitness tracker, the Mi VR Standalone and the 75-inch Mi TV 4.

Here are the details of the products

Xiaomi Mi TV 4

The Mi TV 4 is ultra thin, 75-inch smart TV that comes with the Xiaomi's own AI voice assistant. The TV comes with a 4K HDR Ultra HD display and has 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Powered by a 64-bit ARM-A53 quad-core processor, the TV comes equipped with Dolby audio which will give enhanced audio experience. The TV flaunts other interesting features like its bezel less design, 4K resolution and the company's intuitive PatchWall UI that makes TV viewing all the more interactive for its users. The new Mi TV comes at a price of RMB 8,999 (around Rs 95,000).

Xiaomi Mi VR Standalone

The Mi VR Standalone is a virtual reality headset that Xiaomi has developed in collaboration with Facebook's Oculus. The VR headset needs a cable only to charge and one can use it without the help of a smartphone or any other hardware. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821, the headset features an LCD panel with (2,560 x 1,440 pixels resolutions). The VR headgear comes in two variants - the 32GB base model with flash memory and the 64GB premium model. While the 32GB variant is available for around Rs 16,000, the premium variant comes at a price of around Rs 19,000. The VR headset also features a 3.5 mm headphone jack that is compatible with virtually every third-party audio accessory on the market.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3

One of the highlights from the Xiaomi event is the Mi Band 3. Just like its predecessor, the Mi Band 3 will have the same features - measuring heart rates, counting steps. The Band 3 comes with a 0.78-inch OLED panel with resolution (128 x 80 pixels) and enables users to answer calls as well. The wrist gear offers connectivity with other devices through Bluetooth 4.2 and is powered by 110mAh battery. The wrist gear is also waterproof up to 50 meters, which will enable one to stay connected even while swimming. The Mi Band 3 has one version that has an in-built NFC chip which will enable users to make wireless payments. The fitness tracker has a 20-day battery life and will come in different coloured interchangeable straps. The Mi Band 3 is priced at CNY169 (around Rs 1800) and the NFC variant comes at a price of CNY199 (around Rs 2,100).

