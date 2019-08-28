Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro set for August 29 launch; here're the specifications, price and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is all set to launch on August 29 and rumour mills are in full swing with fresh new details coming out every day. The Pro variant of Redmi Note 8 will be powered by MediaTek Helio processor and pack in a large 4,500 mAh battery. It will also carry a quad camera setup with the primary camera boasting of a huge 64MP sensor. The launch event for Redmi Note 8 will take place in China and the company is also expected to introduce Redmi Note 8 phone, Redmi TV, and the 14-inch RedmiBook.

As for the specifications, Redmi Note 8 Pro is expected to come with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD with a notch on the top of the phone. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor clocked at 2.05GHz, a first for any smartphone. The Pro variant of the phone will have a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage models. The phone will also come with microSD card support. The Redmi Note 8, on the other hand, is said to feature only 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage variant.

For optics, Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a notch that includes a 20MP selfie camera. On the rear-side of the Redmi Note 8 Pro, four cameras are located. The primary 64MP camera features Samsung Isocell GW1 sensor mated with an f/1.7 lens. There is also an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera and another 2MP depth-sensing camera.

As for the pricing, as per the leaks, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version of Redmi Note 8 Pro could be priced at CNY 1,799 or approximately Rs 18,000. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variants of the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available for CNY 2,099 or Rs 21,000 (approx.). The base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the phone might be priced at CNY 1,199 or approximately Rs 12,000. Meanwhile, the non-Pro variant or the Redmi Note 8 is said to be priced at CNY 1,199 (approx. Rs 12,000).

Edited By: Udit Verma

