Mi 11X review in five points: Is this Xiaomi phone as good as OnePlus 9R?

Highlights Xiaomi launched the Mi 11X in India last week.

Mi 11X competes with OnePlus 9R in India.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Xiaomi had launched the Mi 11X series in India last week and both the smartphones in the line-up are now available for pre-orders in the country. We are yet to get our hands on the Mi 11X Pro but have been using the Mi 11X for the past few days. Hailed as the OnePlus 9R competitor, the Mi 11X is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 chipset, has a triple rear camera, 120Hz OLED panel and comes with a 33W fast charger. It also competes against the recently launched iQoo 7 and Vivo's camera-heavy X60 series.

The Mi 11X is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option will cost Rs 31,999 in the country. Interestingly, the phone had launched as Redmi K40 in China earlier this year and was re-branded for the Indian market with few customisations. But, is this Xiaomi phone a genuine challenger to more expensive devices? Here are five things you need to know.

Point 1 Xiaomi might have re-branded the phone, but there are a lot of design elements that confirm that the Mi 11X was essentially a Redmi phone. The back panel is very similar to the more affordable Redmi Note 10 Pro Max with a different camera module and Xiaomi branding at the bottom. It is not a bad thing at all, just don't expect a far more premium feel simply because this is a Mi phone.

One good thing is that the Mi 11X is that it is a lot slimmer than any of the Xiaomi smartphones I have used in the past. Xiaomi has kept the thickness to just 7.8mm while the weight is also 196 grams. The slim form factor comes at cost though. There is no headphone jack on the phone. The smartphone has been launched in three options - Cosmic Black, Lunar White and Celestial Silver. I had the black variant for review. It is very reflective and catches fingerprint smudges with ease. The other two variants have a matte finish and seem more fun.

Point 2 You get a decent display on the Mi 11X for the price. It has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ resolution (2400 x1080) panel with 120Hz refresh rate and a 360 Hz touch sampling rate. It has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and supports HDR 10+. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The display is bright, response and colours look good. A major upgrade here is that Xiaomi has used E4 material on the Mi 11X which can reduce power consumption and increase the battery life. It has also added Adaptive Colour Display here which adjusts the color temperature of the screen to the color temperature of the ambient light. This can help reduce eye strain.

Point 3 The Mi 11X makes for an excellent buy for anyone who is in the market for a smartphone with reliable performance. It costs Rs 8,000 less than the OnePlus 9R despite using the same Snapdragon 870 chip. It is a 5G capable chip and handles daily tasks with ease. Multitasking, gaming, or streaming are seamless. I didn't notice any stutters or heating issues while using the phone. You can choose between 6GB and 8GB RAM coupled with 128GB UFS3.1 storage.

It is worth mentioning that since the phone isn't too heavy or thick, it helps in long hour gaming. The dual speaker system on the phone is loud but could have been better. Yes, the iQoo 7 is more affordable than the Mi 11X but I will pick MIUI over FunTouch, especially with the promise for MIUI 12.5.

Point 4 Camera performance is slightly disappointing. The rear camera system includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 119-degree field of view and a 5-megapixel macro camera with 2X zoom. The front has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The main camera uses a year-old sensor and disappoints with details, sharpness and dynamic range. The colours look vibrant but overall the performance isn't that great.

You can check the image samples and read our detailed camera review here.

The Night shots are a lot better and so are the macro shots. In fact, the macro lens has to be one of the most improved on Xiaomi phones this year. It has great auto-focus and clicks perfect images. The selfies are fine in daylight but lack sharpness in lowlight conditions. Clearly, this isn't a phone for photography lovers.

Point 5 The Mi 11X comes with a 4520mAh battery which isn't huge by current standards but is at par with others in this price segment. The battery size is standard for the price point. It came down by about 10 per cent after half an hour of video streaming and usual tasks. The drainage was a lot more while gaming. It was down by about 17 per cent after a 30-minute session of Call of Duty. The phone ships with a 33W fast charger which takes about an hour to fully charge the phone.

What is the competition?

There is no doubt that Mi 11X's biggest competitor is the OnePlus 9R. The latter comes with similar set of specifications, but you get a base model with 8GB of RAM and certainly better cameras for the extra Rs 10,000 paid. Plus, there is OxygenOS too. You can read our full review of the OnePlus 9R here.

Talking about cameras, the Vivo X60 is also an equally exciting option. The entire X60 series impressed with its camera performance and can be considered. Lastly, there is iQoo 7 which costs less than Mi 11X but, we are yet to review it.

Having said that, the Mi 11X is also a good buy if high performance, decent display and battery are your priorities.