Motorola Moto G10 appears on Geekbench, rumoured to launch in India soon

Motorola is speculated to launch Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 in India soon. The smartphones were earlier launched in the European market and it is expected to launch in India in the first week of March. The Moto G10 Power has appeared on Geekbench ahead of the rumoured launch. The G10 will be sold as the Moto G10 Power in India. The phones will reportedly target the budget segment,

The G10 has been listed on the Geekbench website as G10 Power. The smartphone has managed to score 244 points in the single-core test and 1043 points in multi-core tests. The higher the score is the better the performance would be. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 11 out of the box. The same is with the Moto G30.

Motorola is expected to launch the Moto G10 with the same specifications but with a different name in India. So let us have a look at the specs of the Moto G10 Power and the Moto G30.

Moto G30 and Moto G10: Expected Price and availability

Moto G30 was launched at a price of EUR 179.99 (roughly Rs. 15,900) whereas the Moto G10 starts at EUR 149.99 (roughly Rs. 13,300). The India prices are usually lower than the prices in Europe so the phones are expected to be priced under Rs 15000

In Europe, the G30 is available in colours including Pastel Sky and Phantom Black whereas the G10 is launched in colours including Aurora Grey and Iridescent Pearl. If the reports turn out to be true, Motorola will launch its next smartphones on Flipkart.

Moto G30 and Moto G10: Specifications

The phones were already launched in Europe and the same models are expected to launch in India as well. So here is what we know about the specifications. Moto G30 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720x1,600 pixels with a high refresh rate of 90Hz. On the front, there is a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The storage can be expandable using a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Moto G30 sports a quad-camera setup on the rear which comprises of a 64-megapixel camera sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and two 2-megapixel macro shots. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie sensor. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W charging.

Moto G10 on the other hand comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For camera, the G10 features a quad camera setup on the rear which comprises of a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and two 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging