MWC2020: Organisers say show will go ahead, all measures in place to tackle Coronavirus

Highlights MWC 2020 is scheduled to start on February 24 and go on till 27th of the month

The tech event is expected to see the biggest names in the industry make some blockbuster announcements.

The event comes on the backdrop of a deadly outbreak of Coronavirus in China

One of the biggest consumer tech shows, Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020, is just around the corner, with the biggest names in the smartphone and telecom industry heading to the event to showcase their latest innovations.

The event in the past has been witness to some blockbuster announcements, many of which have set the tone for the industry in the subsequent months. This year, new age mobile technologies and 5G will be in the focus at the event, with the latter expected to shape the direction of the industry going forward.

However, ahead of the event kicking off on February 24, the Coronavirus outbreak in China has cast a shadow on the proceedings at MWC 2020. The outbreak has sent an alarm throughout the world, causing disruption in major events, barring international travel, and compelling companies to take steps to ensure the safety of their employees.

In the wake of the global emergency, LG has announced to pull out of the MWC 2020. There are reports that Ericsson too has taken a similar step.

However, the organisers of the show are taking steps to ensure that MWC remains on schedule and they are confident that it will go ahead as planned.

The show will go ahead, confirms GSMA

Despite the backing out of a high profile players from the event, the MWC organizing body, GSMA, has confirmed that it is going ahead with its plans for the tech show. Rubbishing fears that MWC 2020 may end up acting as a catalyst for the spread of the virus, the GSMA has said that it is taking measures to ensure the safety of those who attend the event.

It has outlined extensive plans to counter concerns and mitigate risk of the spread of the Coronavirus outbreak at MWC Barcelona. Describing the impact of the outbreak as "minimal", GSMA has pointed out to a wide range of measures that it is taking to protect attendees during MWC 2020.

GSMA claims it is taking a number of hygiene measures across the Fira Gran Via, Fira Montjuic and La Farga L'Hospitalet venues designed to help protect the health of attendees.

It adds in a statement: "The GSMA is building on its existing plans to protect the health of our attendees, clients and staff at MWC Barcelona. GSMA colleagues around the world are taking strong measures to contain and lessen any further spread of the virus These measures include adhering to advice from the World Health Organisation and other health authorities, respecting travel restrictions where they exist, arriving early in Spain to allow time for self-quarantine and ensuring access to masks."

Apart from this, GSMA has also announced that it will be undertaking cleaning and disinfection programmes across the venues with a specific focus on "high-volume touchpoints". It has also confirmed there would be a further increase in "signage reminding people of hygiene recommendations, microphone change protocols in place for speakers and regular communication programmes to attendees recommending a no-handshake policy."