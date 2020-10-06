Netflix update brings new category to find latest movies and shows

Highlights Netflix has launched a new tab called New & Popular on its streaming platform.

The popular streaming platform Netflix keeps on adding new features or shows to attract the attention of viewers. The company launched a new tab called New & Popular on Monday. Netflix tested the feature in the month of April and after the positive response, the company has now finally released it globally for only smart TV devices. Users won't find the New & Popular category on the Netflix app when streaming from laptop, phone or tablet.

The New & Popular tab brings a few content rows together into one place. The rows include New on Netflix, Coming This Week, Coming Next Week, Top 10, and also a new content row known as Worth The Wait. The new Worth The Wait category will reflect movies, shows and originals that will reach the platform between the next 15 and 365 days.

The new Worth The Wait category also allows users to save and set reminders for upcoming shows. As Netflix releases an unlimited number of shows, this feature in particular will come in handy for viewers. Well, this is just another trick of Netflix to retain viewers on the streaming platform.

Along with already existing Search, Home, TV Shows, Movies, My List -there is an addition of the New & Popular tab on the Netflix menu which appears on the left side of the screen. While Netflix already has millions of subscribers, the company still needs to go beyond a new interface panel to keep up with its streaming competitors.

Earlier, in August, Netflix launched its User Interface (UI) in Hindi for those who prefer the language. The aim behind the new UI was to help users easily discover, access and enjoy their favourite Indian and international films and series. The Hindi user interface is available across all devices on mobile, TV, and web.