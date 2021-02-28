New BSNL broadband and landline customers to get free 4G SIM card, details

Highlights The 4G SIM card comes with a Rs. 75 Plan Voucher.

BSNL is offering free 4G SIM cards along with broadband and landline connections in Kerala and Tamil Nadu circles.

The offer is valid till 31st March 2021.

The state-owned telecom firm Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has started giving free 4G-enabled SIM cards to its new broadband and landline customers. The free 4G SIM card scheme started last week with telecom circles in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and the offer is valid till 31st March 2021.

The free 4G sim card offer applies to only customers signing up for a new BSNL landline or Broadband internet connection. The SIM card comes bundled with a Rs. 75 plan voucher, The PV 75 from BSNL offers 100 minutes of free voice calls and 2GB of data for 60 days. According to TelecomTalk, the ailing telecom PSU might have introduced this offer to boost SIM card sales.

BSNL which has been pushed to a distant 4th position in a highly competitive telecom market with leading players such as Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea & Airtel is known to come up with unique offers ever so often, and this offer also seems to follows the organisation's same principle.

In recent times, wired broadband service providers are witnessing increased demand for new connections, especially since the lockdown began in March 2020. BSNL is no exception to this increased demand for broadband and it has accordingly introduced its affordable 'Bharat Fiber' broadband plans starting from Rs. 499.

BSNL seems to be witnessing a good response to its Bharat Fiber plans especially from Southern states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala. To cash on demand, BSNL is bundling a free 4G SIM card with every new broadband and landline connection, according to TelecomTalk.

It is still unclear when BSNL is planning to launch the free 4G SIM card offer in other telecom circles across the country.

Also, BSNL has recently updated it's Bharat Fiber plans across the country to offer more Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limits and fast speeds. The Internet service provider is now offering download speeds up to 300 Mbps with several broadband plans.