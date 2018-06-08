Aadhaar now lets you download your update history; here's how you can do it

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a new feature which will let subscribed owners download their update history. UIDAI is planning to make the process of changing details in the Aadhaar database a much transparent process. The feature will essentially let you view and download the changes made in the Aadhaar database. One of the biggest benefits of this new feature will be to produce details about corrections made in the Aadhaar database over a period of time. The downloadable document can be produced to verify changes in the credentials.

Go to uidai.gov.in and click on Aadhar Update History on the Home Page

On the next page, enter your Aadhar card number or Virtual ID and the security captcha number

Click on the send OTP button

Once you receive the OTP on your registered number enter it, and press submit

Pressing on submit will take you to the Aadhar Update History page

Apart from viewing the changes, you can print the changelog for future use

UIDAI's official release states, "Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has brought yet another innovation in Aadhaar by providing online facility to obtain one's own Aadhaar Update History which can be downloaded and provided to various authorities on demand for availing various services."

CEO UIDAI Dr. Ajay Bhushan Pandey said, "This is yet another innovative and useful facility through which people can now obtain their own Aadhaar update history from the UIDAI's website and can use it in support of their assertion of address, etc. We have launched its Beta version."

The Aadhaar Update history will show date-wise details of updates made in the address, and other fields on the Aadhaar since its generation. This information could be any update relating to name, date of birth, gender or address, or addition/deletion of mobile or email.

Dr. Pandey said, "Providing Aadhaar update history will bring in more trust and further empower people because they can now use their update history to the authorities while applying for jobs, school admissions, various services or benefits, etc., because in most such cases they are usually asked to provide their address for the last two or three years ".

He further added, "Aadhaar has emerged not only as a unique identity number but also as the most trusted ID that can be verified online and offline anytime, anywhere."