Amid rising demand, air coolers become feature-rich

Gone are the days when air coolers were just about throwing cool breeze. As all other cooling appliances have evolved, so have air coolers. Anticipating consumer needs and identifying future trends, air cooler brands have been introducing innovative features and technologies.

Similar to air conditioners, air coolers are bringing down air pollutants and are becoming smart. Crompton has also introduced Optimus 65 IOT coolers with PureShield Technology, a combination of PM2.5 filter that delivers filtered air and Anti-bac Control panels powered by the N9 Silver World Technology that provides protection from bacteria. Last but not the least, it's a smart air cooler that can be control-used by the Crompton app or voice assistants such as Google Home or Amazon Alexa.

Havells has brought in a unique range of coolers with Breatheezee Technology that reduces PM 2.5 and PM 10 particles to 85%. Fitted with micro dust filter nets, the air cooler captures dust particles as small as PM 2.5. It also comes with specially processed anti-bacterial, anti-erosion, and anti-deformation honeycomb pads with hydrophilic properties to absorb remaining dust particles and cleanse air thoroughly. Symphony air coolers come with i-Pure Technology with multiple sets of filters e.g., bacteria filter, smell filter, allergen filter and PM 2.5 wash filter installed to clean the air.

Various studies have suggested that the COVID-19 virus spread increases in closed spaces. As air conditioners circulate the same air, there has been an increase in the enquiry and demand for air coolers that require open and ventilated space. Brands have been fitting bigger sized fans for high air delivery. For instance, Crompton's Optimus Air coolers feature 18inch fan and high-density honeycomb pads that provide high air delivery. The company claims it to be the best possible option in this current requirement as it provides 'Jaldi Cooling' as well as maintains superior ventilation. The Optimus series of coolers in Desert, Tower and Window were introduced in 2019 with mosquito nets that prevent dust or insects from entering the equipment as well as auto drain feature for efficient water drainage post usage, thereby promoting a highly healthy and hygienic environment. Thomson too has developed the Cool Pro technology where air coolers are designed with improved honeycomb cooling media to give maximum cooling with less water consumption in the scorching summer.

When the pandemic struck, it was obvious that health & hygiene will take priority while considering home appliances. But unlike air conditioner players that have come up with technologies to combat COVID-19, there aren't any specific product or technology available at present in the air coolers category that has been scientifically proven to combat the COVID-19 virus. However, with health and hygiene in mind, Bajaj Electricals Ltd. launched a new range of air coolers with the 'Anti-bacterial Hexacool Master' feature. This feature was primarily meant to address the concerns that consumers had regarding the hygiene of the honeycomb cooling pads. According to the company, the anti-bacterial technology prevents dust and bacteria from accumulating or growing on the honeycomb cooling pads and keeps them clean. In Usha International air coolers, the air is passed through a water shower filter making it dust and bacteria-free.

