Bringing back print culture among photographers is important, says Sunil Kaul of Leica

A Germany-based luxury camera company Leica officially entered the Indian market about two years ago. Unlike other camera brands, Leica doesn't believe in advertisements and communication but the brand experience.

While the company has been aggressively expanding its product portfolio in the country, Leica continues to have just one exclusive store in Connaught Place, New Delhi, while cameras priced under Rs 1 lakh are sold on Amazon India. However, to reach out to customers across the country, Leica recently launched its e-commerce store as well. The complete product portfolio including cameras, sports optics and accessories are available for purchase on www.leicastorenewdelhi.com

Unlike other brands which are focussed on selling numbers, Leica has a completely different approach. Sunil Kaul, MD Asia-Pacific, Leica Camera, explains, "The store is two years old but the love of Leica Camera for users is about a century old. Leica Store has worked to bring them under one roof in one community. Leica Store in New Delhi exhibits the work of photographers who have personally used Leica and have been associated with Leica for many years. It has become a destination to exhibit moments, building community and sharing experiences."

When enquired about the market share, Kaul clarified, "Leica is not here to play the number game. Most camera companies are "functioning like a commodity business" to reach a certain revenue figure.

Leica has a lot to share in terms of education and inform people about what 'making a picture' really means.

Commenting on the Indian market, Kaul adds, India is one of the key markets for brands with a global presence like Leica. Over the past five years, Indian market has grown exponentially that makes it a lucrative opportunity, he points out.

Leica is expanding its product portfolio in the Indian market and has announced the launch of Leica V Lux 5, which is a versatile high-end compact camera. Aimed at serious photography enthusiasts, it is for people with simplified photography needs who want vividly clear and high-resolution images without getting into the hassle of changing lenses. Just like other compact camera systems of the company, this one also comes with three years of international warranty. The company also has an exchange offer running on its e-commerce portal where it invites consumers to exchange their full-frame digital camera for a discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on select cameras.

Commenting on increasing brand presence in the country, Kaul adds, "Leica is a pioneer in camera and optics for decades and has always aimed at bringing in a class apart photographic experience. We are and will always be photography-oriented. Leica works on delivering a 'brand' experience to our customers, we want the people to truly understand the spirit of the company. We are looking forward to bringing back the print culture among photographers. Leica needs no introduction nor any aggressive promotional campaign. As far as brand presence is concerned, we are present across digital and other platforms."

Also Read: How Wakefit Innovations sells sound sleep with just two kinds of mattresses

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A80 in India: Pre-orders via Flipkart; check out price, cashback offers