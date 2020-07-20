Check Point to protect IoT devices and networks against advanced cyber-attacks

To protect IoT devices and networks in smart building, smart city, healthcare, industrial and critical infrastructure environments against all types of advanced Gen VI cyber-threats, Check Point Software Technologies has introduced its Internet of Things (IoT) Protect solution. This new solution will deliver threat prevention and security management capabilities to block even unknown cyber-attacks at both IoT network and IoT device level, using threat intelligence and innovative IoT-specific security services.

"The number of IoT devices connected to the Internet continues to accelerate and will be 41.6 billion by 2025. Cyber criminals are targeting IoT devices across all industries including medical, industrial, smart building, smart office, so enterprises are making security a high priority. Given the huge volume and variety of IoT devices, organisations need an easy way to deploy security. Check Point's comprehensive IoT Protect Security solution uses automation and threat intelligence to provide device risk assessment, network segmentation, and threat prevention from the most sophisticated cyber-attacks," says Robyn Westervelt, IDC's Research Director, Security & Trust.

As majority of organisations across the commercial, industrial, healthcare and utility sectors have deployed IoT and operational technology (OT) solutions, the cyber-risk has increased significantly as many IoT devices have vulnerabilities and cannot be patched, or use insecure communications protocols. In addition, organisations have diverse estates of devices from multiple vendors, with many shadow devices that are unmanaged and connected to networks without authorisation, so organisations have limited visibility and control of devices and their associated risks. Check Point's IoT Protect will give network-level security and policy management together with Check Point security gateways, and IoT Protect Nano-Agents, which enable on-device runtime protection. The solution delivers Complete IoT device visibility and risk analysis that identifies and classifies IoT devices on any network through integrations with the leading discovery engines, to expose risks such as weak passwords, outdated firmware and known vulnerabilities, vulnerability mitigation and zero-day threat prevention even on unpatchable devices and intuitive Zero Trust network segmentation and management

IoT Protect supports over 1,600 IoT and operational technology (OT) protocols, applications and commands out of the box, and enables compliance best practices for regulations including HIPAA, NERC CIP, GDPR and many others. Its market-leading threat prevention capabilities are powered by Check Point ThreatCloud, the world's largest and most powerful threat intelligence database. It maintains an open framework of technology partners specialising in the discovery and classification of IoT devices in a variety of verticals.

