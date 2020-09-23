China carried out multiple cyber-attacks on India between 2007-2018: US report

China carried out multiple cyber-attacks between 2007-2018, including a computer network attack against Indian satellite communication in 2017, a news report by US-based China Aerospace Studies Institute (CASI) confirmed.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s chief K Sivan stated that cyber-attacks are a constant threat and asserted that Isro's system has not been compromised so far. He added that India has an independent and isolated network that is not connected to the public domain, including the internet, which has kept its system safe.

CASI pointed out that China has several counter-space technologies that are intended to threaten rival space systems from the ground to geosynchronous orbit (GEO), as mentioned in a report in Times of India. For instance, China's counter-space technologies include co-orbital satellites, direct ascent kinetic-kill vehicles (anti-satellite missiles), jammers, and cyber capabilities, CASI added.

In other findings, CASI stated that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has continued to acquire and develop technologies that China could use to "blind and deafen the enemy".

CASI is a US-based think tank that supports secretary, chiefs of staff, and other senior leaders for the Air and Space Forces. CASI provides expert research and analysis supporting decision and policymakers in the Department of Defence and across the US government.

The daily, citing a 2019 report released by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace said China's A-Sat interceptors have capabilities to hijack the entire system that control spacecraft/satellites.

Multiple insiders from Isro told the daily that they have not been able to pinpoint sources of cyber attacks over the years. They said cyber threats are given but are unable to ascertain who are behind those attacks. An Isro scientist said that they have a system to alert and added, "Chinese may have tried and failed".

