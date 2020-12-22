China's Oppo to set up first overseas 5G innovation lab in Hyderabad

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO on Tuesday announced plans to set up its first 5G innovation lab in India. The lab will be situated at Oppo's R&D centre in Hyderabad. The company also announced that it will soon introduce three additional labs for innovation in technologies for cameras, batteries, and general performance.

"This is Oppo's first 5G lab overseas. With this lab setup, while we work towards developing core technologies for the 5G era and strengthen the overall ecosystem, we also aim to support India in its 5G journey," said Tasleem Arif, Vice President and Head for R&D at Oppo India.

The company claimed the said labs will be creating some of the world's most advanced technologies in coming times, whilst also making India a hub for innovations.

ALSO READ: Taiwan's Wistron sees no major financial impact from India plant damage

Oppo's team in India will also be catering its innovations and technologies to other countries, including some in the middle-east, Africa, south Asia, Europe, as well as Japan.

OPPO is also working closely with leading industry partners in India including Jio, Airtel, Qualcomm, MediaTek, among others.

To address the Centre's vision of Make in India, Oppo has also increased its manufacturing capacity at its Greater Noida plant to 50 million smartphones per year.

NGB Corporation, a Japanese research institution, has revealed Oppo to be among the top ten companies in the number of declared 5G patent families.

ALSO READ:Wistron violence: Salary issues, overtime, attendance; many labour law violations found at Karnataka plant