Clubhouse to launch Android version in 'couple of months'

Clubhouse, an audio-based social networking app, is expected to launch its anticipated Android version soon. Clubhouse co-founder Paul Davison, in its weekly Townhall event, said that the company was working "really hard" to come to Android, but it's going to take a "couple of months" to make that happen.

This indicates a time frame that's closer to late spring or summer 2021. Clubhouse, in a late January blog post, said that it would begin work on its Android version "soon", but hadn't promised any time frame as to when it would be able to bring that version to the public.

Davison and Rohan Seth, co-founders, added that Clubhouse's Android app interface has been previewed and the launch could happen in the next 4-6 weeks. The company in February hired Android Software Developer Mopewa Ogundipe.

For Clubhouse, which is currently an invite-only iOS app, the Android launch could be critical in expanding its growth in overseas markets, which is mostly Android-dominated.

The app's download ranking dropped from 37 to 172, according to data from app analytics platform App Annie. In India, the app's download ranking declined to 27th spot in March from 12th in February.

Clubhouse's biggest rival Twitter Spaces has been taking advantage of the delay to address the sizable Android user base by rapidly rolling out support across platforms.

For example, this month Twitter Spaces opened up to Android users, allowing anyone on Android to join and talk inside its live audio rooms. In addition to this, Twitter also revealed its plan to publicly launch Twitter Spaces to the general public in April, well ahead of Clubhouse.

Apart from Twitter's Clubhouse-like platform, Twitter Spaces, there have been reports of Facebook working on a similar platform.

